VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Price Performance

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund stock opened at GBX 468 ($5.87) on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 413.77 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 475.50 ($5.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.10 million, a P/E ratio of -266.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In other VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund news, insider Huw Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($57,745.42). Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

