Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 4.2 %

WBA stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

