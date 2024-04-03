Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,724. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $481,694,000 after buying an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

