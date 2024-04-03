Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. 3,001,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,405,112. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 89,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

