Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $121.29 and last traded at $122.08. 3,095,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,408,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

Specifically, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.