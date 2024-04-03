Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 10.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $391.71. 2,106,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,219. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

