Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. 2,794,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,453. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

