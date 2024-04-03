Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 670 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,159,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,047. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.09 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

