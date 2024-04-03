Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,943.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

