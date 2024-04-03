Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Waterstone Financial Trading Down 2.4 %
Waterstone Financial stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
