Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

