Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

