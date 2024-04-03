WealthShield Partners LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.89. 2,473,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,899. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

