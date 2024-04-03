Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 2,433 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1,465.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

