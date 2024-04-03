Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 537 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

