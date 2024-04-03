Webster Bank N. A. Buys 400 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VGT stock opened at $520.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

