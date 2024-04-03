Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

