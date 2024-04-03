Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 257.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

MTB stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.