Webster Bank N. A. Invests $44,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Splunk by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.