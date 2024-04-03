Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $26,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBEU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,474,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 579,758 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 151,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 90,064 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

