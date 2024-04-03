Webster Bank N. A. Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,685,000 after buying an additional 1,517,116 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

About Applied Materials



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

