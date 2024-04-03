Webster Bank N. A. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

