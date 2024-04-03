Webster Bank N. A. Sells 7,036 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.