Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $42.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 192.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 523,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

