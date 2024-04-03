Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPRT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

