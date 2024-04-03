WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.00 and last traded at $239.98, with a volume of 5151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

WEX Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEX by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

