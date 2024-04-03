White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. 3,845,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

