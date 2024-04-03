White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,186 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,310. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

