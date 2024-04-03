White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,408. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

