White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 1,416,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

