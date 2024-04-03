White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $43.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 9.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $43,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 700,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

