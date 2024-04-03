White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 5,674,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

