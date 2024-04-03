White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

