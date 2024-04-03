White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 797,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RIO traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

