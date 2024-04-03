White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $286.25. The company had a trading volume of 190,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.31 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.