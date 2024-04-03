White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $186.32. The company had a trading volume of 645,784 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $159.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

