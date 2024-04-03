White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,500,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.21. 114,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.