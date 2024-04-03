White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWF traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $335.80. The company had a trading volume of 412,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,311. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

