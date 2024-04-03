White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 92,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,587. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

