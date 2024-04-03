White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,754.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,754.00, but opened at $1,820.11. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,820.11, with a volume of 1,133 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,722.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,579.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

