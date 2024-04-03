WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 32.1% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $475,325.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00166678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

