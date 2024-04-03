Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FREEW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whole Earth Brands stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEW – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,177 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

