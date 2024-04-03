William Blair Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

