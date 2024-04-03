Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.0 %

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.44. 56,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,688. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,906. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

