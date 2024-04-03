WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 356 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 3,485,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

