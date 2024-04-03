WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 4,021 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 193.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $443.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,166,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,600,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.