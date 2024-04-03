WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 863,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.