WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.76. 438,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

