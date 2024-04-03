WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $261,391,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $306.00. 1,374,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

