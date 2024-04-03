WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

ECL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.68. 345,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,038. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average is $194.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

