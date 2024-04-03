WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.01 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.77. 1,392,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,653. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

